4135 Ridgeway Ln

Available 08/01/20 Charming Single Story House w/ Large Yard in an Amazing Location (Bearden)



Located in the Forest Heights neighborhood off Sutherland Avenue.

Beautiful, quiet and safe.

Convenient:

10 minutes to UT and downtown Knoxville;

15 minutes to Turkey Creek; and

3 minutes to grocery stores, public transit, and greenway.



Front patio, and a back deck overlooking the large private yard.



The home has been remodeled throughout:

Hardwoods and tiles.



Gorgeous open kitchen with a bar counter:

Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, beautiful Cambria counter tops, and tile backsplash.



2 full bathrooms with tiled showers.

New washer/dryer.

Security system.



Rent includes fees for yard maintenance, trash pick up, pest control, and cleaning the floors and kitchen/baths every three months.



Rental application fee for credit check and rental history is $45 (non-refundable).



(RLNE1420667)