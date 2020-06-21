All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

4135 Ridgeway Ln

4135 Ridgeway Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4135 Ridgeway Lane Northwest, Knoxville, TN 37919
Forest Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Charming Single Story House w/ Large Yard in an Amazing Location (Bearden)

Located in the Forest Heights neighborhood off Sutherland Avenue.
Beautiful, quiet and safe.
Convenient:
10 minutes to UT and downtown Knoxville;
15 minutes to Turkey Creek; and
3 minutes to grocery stores, public transit, and greenway.

Front patio, and a back deck overlooking the large private yard.

The home has been remodeled throughout:
Hardwoods and tiles.

Gorgeous open kitchen with a bar counter:
Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, beautiful Cambria counter tops, and tile backsplash.

2 full bathrooms with tiled showers.
New washer/dryer.
Security system.

Rent includes fees for yard maintenance, trash pick up, pest control, and cleaning the floors and kitchen/baths every three months.

Rental application fee for credit check and rental history is $45 (non-refundable).

(RLNE1420667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Ridgeway Ln have any available units?
4135 Ridgeway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 Ridgeway Ln have?
Some of 4135 Ridgeway Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Ridgeway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Ridgeway Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Ridgeway Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4135 Ridgeway Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 4135 Ridgeway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Ridgeway Ln does offer parking.
Does 4135 Ridgeway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4135 Ridgeway Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Ridgeway Ln have a pool?
No, 4135 Ridgeway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4135 Ridgeway Ln have accessible units?
No, 4135 Ridgeway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Ridgeway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 Ridgeway Ln has units with dishwashers.
