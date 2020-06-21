4135 Ridgeway Ln

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Charming Single Story House w/ Large Yard in an Amazing Location (Bearden)
Located in the Forest Heights neighborhood off Sutherland Avenue.
Beautiful, quiet and safe.
Convenient:
10 minutes to UT and downtown Knoxville;
15 minutes to Turkey Creek; and
3 minutes to grocery stores, public transit, and greenway.
Front patio, and a back deck overlooking the large private yard.
The home has been remodeled throughout:
Hardwoods and tiles.
Gorgeous open kitchen with a bar counter:
Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, beautiful Cambria counter tops, and tile backsplash.
2 full bathrooms with tiled showers.
New washer/dryer.
Security system.
Rent includes fees for yard maintenance, trash pick up, pest control, and cleaning the floors and kitchen/baths every three months.
Rental application fee for credit check and rental history is $45 (non-refundable).
(RLNE1420667)