Retreat West Hills.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, lots of wall space to accommodate your entertainment center or to eloquently display your favorite pictures. Bright white, fully equipped kitchens with lots of cabinets, counter tops and a convenient pass through bar. Your new Westwood apartment in Knoxville comes with lots of large windows and a sliding glass door that leads onto your private patio or balcony. Situated in the West Hills Neighborhood, Westwood apartments in Knoxville offers a quiet and secluded atmosphere just minutes from I-40. Knoxville's largest shopping mall- West Town Mall, numerous restaurants, entertainment, medical facilities and major universities are only a short drive away. Our Schools are West hills Elementary, Bearden Middle School, Bearden High School. Our property is on the KAT Busline for easy access to public transportation. From the moment you arrive, you will know that it is great to be home!