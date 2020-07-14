All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Retreat West Hills

3399 Lake Brook Blvd · (423) 388-4360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Carve out time to find your Renovated 1 Bedroom Home Today and SAVE!
Location

3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3248 · Avail. Sep 19

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 3246 · Avail. Sep 25

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 3325 · Avail. Aug 22

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3189 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 3162 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 3156 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat West Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, lots of wall space to accommodate your entertainment center or to eloquently display your favorite pictures. Bright white, fully equipped kitchens with lots of cabinets, counter tops and a convenient pass through bar. Your new Westwood apartment in Knoxville comes with lots of large windows and a sliding glass door that leads onto your private patio or balcony. Situated in the West Hills Neighborhood, Westwood apartments in Knoxville offers a quiet and secluded atmosphere just minutes from I-40. Knoxville's largest shopping mall- West Town Mall, numerous restaurants, entertainment, medical facilities and major universities are only a short drive away. Our Schools are West hills Elementary, Bearden Middle School, Bearden High School. Our property is on the KAT Busline for easy access to public transportation. From the moment you arrive, you will know that it is great to be home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Lease bond $199-$299
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $60 utility set up fee
Additional: $10 Building fee takes place of Renter's Insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: N/A
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: General parking, first come first serve.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Retreat West Hills have any available units?
Retreat West Hills has 7 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat West Hills have?
Some of Retreat West Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat West Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat West Hills is offering the following rent specials: Carve out time to find your Renovated 1 Bedroom Home Today and SAVE!
Is Retreat West Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat West Hills is pet friendly.
Does Retreat West Hills offer parking?
Yes, Retreat West Hills offers parking.
Does Retreat West Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Retreat West Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat West Hills have a pool?
Yes, Retreat West Hills has a pool.
Does Retreat West Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Retreat West Hills has accessible units.
Does Retreat West Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat West Hills has units with dishwashers.

