Johnson City, TN
406 Montgomery Street 6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

406 Montgomery Street 6

406 Montgomery St · (510) 414-9795
Location

406 Montgomery St, Johnson City, TN 37604
West Davis Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
1+ bedroom, Close to downtown! - Property Id: 207437

Six unit apartment building. Recently remodeled.
Walk to Johnson City's downtown breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park. Also a super quick drive to ETSU and JC Medical Center
1+ Bedroom (Technically 2 bedrooms, but because of size I rent as 1+)
Hardwood floors
Historic character with tall ceilings and extra-wide baseboards
Baseboard Heat/New window AC units
$595/ per month
$595 Deposit
WiFi offered at a reduced rate
No smoking
Water and trash included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207437
Property Id 207437

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Montgomery Street 6 have any available units?
406 Montgomery Street 6 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Montgomery Street 6 have?
Some of 406 Montgomery Street 6's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Montgomery Street 6 currently offering any rent specials?
406 Montgomery Street 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Montgomery Street 6 pet-friendly?
No, 406 Montgomery Street 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 406 Montgomery Street 6 offer parking?
No, 406 Montgomery Street 6 does not offer parking.
Does 406 Montgomery Street 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Montgomery Street 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Montgomery Street 6 have a pool?
No, 406 Montgomery Street 6 does not have a pool.
Does 406 Montgomery Street 6 have accessible units?
No, 406 Montgomery Street 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Montgomery Street 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Montgomery Street 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Montgomery Street 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 Montgomery Street 6 has units with air conditioning.
