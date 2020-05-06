406 Montgomery Street 6

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

1+ bedroom, Close to downtown! - Property Id: 207437



Six unit apartment building. Recently remodeled.

Walk to Johnson City's downtown breweries, restaurants, farmer's market and Founders Park. Also a super quick drive to ETSU and JC Medical Center

1+ Bedroom (Technically 2 bedrooms, but because of size I rent as 1+)

Hardwood floors

Historic character with tall ceilings and extra-wide baseboards

Baseboard Heat/New window AC units

$595/ per month

$595 Deposit

WiFi offered at a reduced rate

No smoking

Water and trash included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207437

Property Id 207437



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837706)