pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
10 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
31 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
49 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
6 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
11 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
114 W Chilhowie Ave
114 West Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1442 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sunny Three Bedroom Home - Property Id: 302461 Sunny 3 bedroom one bath home with fireplace. Freshly painted with new tile and carpet! Covered parking with large storage shed.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1607 East Myrtle Avenue Unit 2
1607 East Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
778 sqft
2 unit multi-family home 2 unit multi-family home
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Johnson City
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson City
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Gray
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12
411 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12 Gray, TN 37615 - Between Johnson City and Kingsport this two bedroom, one bath duplex makes it a very convenient location to both cities. Features a large garage with room for extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson City
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental – Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished – Lake Front – Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feeling…a cozy place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Johnson City
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Downtown Kingsport
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2132 Memorial Court
2132 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3238 sqft
2132 Memorial Court Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath brick two story home in a great city location. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
321 Carver St #321
321 Carver St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
520 sqft
321 Carver St, Kingsport Tn, 37660 - Are you looking for an affordable, cozy house that's been fully remodeled? Come check out this beautiful, one-level home featuring 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a living room, and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2010 Timbers Edge Court
2010 Timbers Edge Ct, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2541 sqft
2010 Timbers Edge Court Kingsport, TN 37660 - Have you been searching for a rental located near downtown Kingsport? Look no further! This spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath all brick Condo is situated near Indian Path Hospital & less than a ten-minute
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
218 Talon Private Drive
218 Talon Private Drive, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1936 sqft
218 Talon Private Drive Blountville, TN 37617 - Have you been searching for a home with a substantial amount of space for your family? This Split Foyer style home has almost 2,000 finished square ft. 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.
