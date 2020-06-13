/
kingsport
27 Apartments for rent in Kingsport, TN📍
Downtown Kingsport
25 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
Hickory Hills
1 Unit Available
4533 Ronald Drive
4533 Ronald Drive, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2233 sqft
4533 Ronald Drive Available 07/01/20 4533 Ronald Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in quiet Cooks Valley neighborhood. No carpet. New granite countertops and subway tile backsplash.
1 Unit Available
1314 Putnam Street
1314 Putman Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
1314 Putnam Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the well-established Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Property is currently receiving some updates with new paint throughout and will be receiving a very deep cleaning.
1 Unit Available
1025 Riverside Avenue
1025 Riverside Avenue, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$780
896 sqft
1025 Riverside - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers CH/A, Washer/Dryer Hook ups, and fenced in back yard. Located in the Jackson Elementary, Lincoln Heights MS, and Dobyns Bennett HS district.
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2001 Hermitage
2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN - NO PETS and NO SMOKERS per owner request. Beautiful one level home in Greenacres area near Johnson Elementary. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept. No basement or attic storage.
1 Unit Available
346 Eastland Drive
346 Eastland Drive, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3977 sqft
346 Eastland Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice and spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom one level ranch home with finished basement. Kitchen fully stocked with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer.
Borden Village
1 Unit Available
1305 Willow St
1305 Willow Street, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
1305 Willow St, Kingsport Tn 37664 - Come check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the middle of Kingsport, walking distance from Borden Park between Fort Henry Dr and Wilcox Dr. Home has been cared for, is clean, and well maintained.
1 Unit Available
2309 Sherwood Road
2309 Sherwood Road, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1030 sqft
2309 Sherwood Road Kingsport, TN 37664 - NO PETS/ no smokers. This is a new rental that has been painted, and extra appliances added.
1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
1 Unit Available
3245 Atoka Ln
3245 Atoka Lane, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
3br one level home in Kingsport city - Please, serious inquires only. Must have $25 application fee and full deposit of $795 immediately available. Sorry but Section 8 not accepted. Photo ID and proof of income must be provided with application.
1 Unit Available
1908 Bowater Drive
1908 Bowater Dr, Kingsport, TN
Studio
$2,400
3200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1908 Bowater Drive in Kingsport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4145 Skyland Drive
4145 Skyland Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4145 Skyland Drive in Kingsport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1733 Jefferson Avenue
1733 Jefferson Avenue, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1234 sqft
1733 Jefferson Avenue Available 11/01/19 1733 Jefferson Avenue Kingsport, TN 37664 - This remodeled cottage is in move in condition. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Has all Kitchen appliances. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup.
Results within 1 mile of Kingsport
1 Unit Available
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B
549 N Holston River Dr, Sullivan County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1150 sqft
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B Kingsport, TN 37660 - This two bedroom townhome apartment has all neutral colors, neutral carpet and laminate floors in bath and kitchen. The kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with w/d hook ups .
Results within 5 miles of Kingsport
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished Lake Front Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feelinga cozy place to call home.
1 Unit Available
602 Oak Grove Road
602 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
602 Oak Grove Road Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon! - House in Johnson City/Boones Creek, TN on 602 Oak Grove Road, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.
1 Unit Available
107 Jones Rd.
107 Jones Road, Hawkins County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2016 sqft
Very spacious & nice, 4br, 2ba ranch home - Please read entire ad for answers to your questions as most details and questions are answered within. Smaller pets considered on case by case basis. Nice one level, 4br, 2ba home in a great location.
1 Unit Available
152 Gray Station Road
152 Gray Station Road, Spurgeon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 Gray Station Road in Spurgeon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gray
1 Unit Available
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
1 Unit Available
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsport
Knob Creek Historic District
27 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from
1 Unit Available
120 Raceday Center Drive
120 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
These 3Â bedroom condo suites offer all the excitement of Bristol and Bristol Motor Speedway without ever having to worry about parking. These condo suites are approximately 800 feet from the entrance of BMS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kingsport, the median rent is $432 for a studio, $459 for a 1-bedroom, $608 for a 2-bedroom, and $797 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kingsport, check out our monthly Kingsport Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Kingsport area include East Tennessee State University, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingsport from include Johnson City, Weaverville, Abingdon, Bristol, and Elizabethton.