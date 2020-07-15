/
Milligan College
5 Apartments For Rent Near Milligan College
9 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
8 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
2 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.