/
/
washington county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:17 AM
42 Apartments for rent in Washington County, TN📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
29 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
53 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$449
351 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1019 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
3 Units Available
Stoneybrook Heights Apartments
512 Swadley Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$665
1026 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$850
1251 sqft
Choose just the right size from our beautifully maintained 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
310 W Maple Street
310 West Maple Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 310 W Maple Street in Johnson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1201 E 8th Ave
1201 East 8th Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
- (RLNE5977074)
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2121 South Greenwood Dr. #602
2121 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
2121 South Greenwood #602 Johnson City, TN - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo has over 1200 square ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103
601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Davis Park
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-01
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom basement unit located .05 miles from downtown. This home is located on the JC bus route and includes a dishwasher, walk in closet, a 24-7 laundry faculty, and WiFI.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Johnson City
116 East Market Street
116 E Market St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pearl | Located in the heart of rapidly-growing Downtown Johnson City; this newly-renovated building has a Danish-modern aesthetic and a light and airy feel.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1607 East Myrtle Avenue Unit 2
1607 East Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
778 sqft
2 unit multi-family home 2 unit multi-family home
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2601 West Market St
2601 West Market Street, Johnson City, TN
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2601 West Market St in Johnson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Ketron Lane
402 Ketron Lane, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
402 Ketron Lane Johnson City, TN 37601 - Three-bedroom, one bathroom one level home with an additional room that could be used as a den or an extra bedroom. The home is situated on a large double lot, with a partially fenced back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Gray
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
111 Terrace Court B Building - 4
111 Terrace Ct, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Beautiful park-like setting. Located close to transportation. Great Apartment. Nice. Quiet. Conveniently located. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment. Beautiful parklike setting. Mature trees and greenbelt.
Results within 5 miles of Washington County
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
$
7 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include East Tennessee State University, Milligan College, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Asheville, Johnson City, Kingsport, Woodfin, and Weaverville have apartments for rent.