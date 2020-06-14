/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN
6 Units Available
Sterling Hills
1 Milligan Ln, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities.
Knob Creek Historic District
25 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
8 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
7 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$705
692 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
West Davis Park
1 Unit Available
406 Montgomery Street 3
406 Montgomery Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$575
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1 bd Apt- Walk to Downtown JC! - Property Id: 123291 Adorable one bedroom apartment within walking distance to all of Johnson City's hotspots and restaurants. Also very close to ETSU and JC Medical Center.
Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
305-1 W Main Street
305 W Main St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
685 sqft
305-1 W Main Street Available 07/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apartment-COMING SOON - Duplex apartment located in Johnson City, TN on 305 W Main Street, Unit 1, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.
Mountain Home
1 Unit Available
200 South Boone Street
200 South Boone Street, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Cozy 1 BR 1 Bath efficiency apartment located in Downtown Johnson City. This home is pet friendly and includes ALL UTILITIES! Please apply at LondonLivingJC.com .
South Side Johnson City
1 Unit Available
822 West Locust Street - #1B
822 W Locust St, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
1250 sqft
The Treeage is a brand new remodel featuring 4 furnished separate bedrooms rentals geared towards med students. Each bedroom includes a built in desk, bed-frame, TV, wireless internet, private bathroom, and private closet.
West Davis Park
1 Unit Available
200 - 206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601 - 204-03
206 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located just .5 miles from downtown Johnson City. This home includes water,trash, sewage, WiFi, and a 24/7 laundry facility! This property includes WiFi, water, trash pickup, and a coin/card operated laundry facility.
1 Unit Available
151 Cecil Gray Rd
151 Cecil Gray Road, Washington County, TN
1 Bedroom
$395
350 sqft
ROOM TO RENT $395 per month/$395 Deposit. Female. Single occupancy. Unfurnished/furnished bedroom in large home in the country near Jonesborough, Tn.
1 Unit Available
308 South Watauga Avenue Nancy - 1
308 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
525 sqft
Cute and affordable! Downtown apartments! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments. Wood floors, large walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Johnson City
Downtown Kingsport
24 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.
