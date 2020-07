Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly business center dog park e-payments online portal

Welcome to Sterling Hills, our beautiful community in Johnson City, TN! Here, our residents come first. Each resident can benefit from beautifully landscaped grounds, modern apartment features, and various community amenities. Tour our community to see why Sterling Hills should be your next home! With one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes available, find out what each floor plan offers and choose the one thats perfect for your needs. Conveniently nestled in the Appalachian Ridge and Valley Province and a short drive from East Tennessee State University, we invite you to relax at home in a natural environment with gorgeous mountain views.