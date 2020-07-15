Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Johnson City, TN with garages

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
31 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103
601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
130 Pine Knot
130 Pine Knot, Elizabethton, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1560 sqft
130 Pine Knot, Johnson City, TN 37604 - Great location for this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Milligan area of Johnson City with oversized rooms.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12
411 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12 Gray, TN 37615 - Between Johnson City and Kingsport this two bedroom, one bath duplex makes it a very convenient location to both cities. Features a large garage with room for extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield Place
261 Chesterfield Dr.
261 Chesterfield Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
3819 sqft
261 Chesterfield Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663 - Are you looking for a wonderful two-story brick home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 3.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
106 V I P Road - 7
106 V I P Road, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with washer & dryer hookups! Close to Milligan College! Garage! Great Location! Available now. Milligan College Apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. All new inside. Quiet location. Faces greenbelt.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
2132 Memorial Court
2132 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3238 sqft
2132 Memorial Court Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath brick two story home in a great city location. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Wateree Street
1110 Wateree Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 Wateree Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful home with charm and character for rent! Great location downtown in a desirable neighborhood. Hardwood through out the home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Johnson City, TN

Johnson City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

