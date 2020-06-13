/
bristol
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Bristol, TN📍
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from
812 Haynes St
812 Haynes Street, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 812 Haynes Street - Property Id: 293561 Completely upgraded Carriage House in historic Holston Avenue neighborhood. Upstairs has 2 bedroom with double deep closets . Smaller bedroom with medium closet .
404 Carolina Ave.
404 Carolina Avenue, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1632 sqft
404 Carolina Ave, Bristol TN 37620 - Are you looking for a unique home with original features, but also some nice modern updates? If so, then you'll love this property featuring original hardwood throughout this home, with new carpet in the upstairs
311 12th St Apt # 2
311 12th Street, Bristol, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
The Stone House - Property Id: 154996 APARTMENT #2` Recently remodeled First floor Restricted entry Large well lighted covered stone front porch Large partially fenced yard with nice lawn. Internet ready.
120 Raceday Center Drive
120 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
These 3Â bedroom condo suites offer all the excitement of Bristol and Bristol Motor Speedway without ever having to worry about parking. These condo suites are approximately 800 feet from the entrance of BMS.
2105 Anderson Street
2105 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2105 Anderson Street in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
409 Cypress Street - 15
409 Cypress St, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
New Laminate Floors downstairs Convenient location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths with water and trash included. Located directly across from the Fairmont Elementary playground.
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bristol
324 Upland Way
324 Upland Way, Walnut Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2160 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 324 Upland Way in Walnut Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
174 Moore Street
174 Moore Street, Bristol, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 174 Moore Street in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
620 Cumberland Street
620 Cumberland Street, Bristol, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 620 Cumberland Street in Bristol. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
218 Talon Private Drive
218 Talon Private Drive, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1936 sqft
218 Talon Private Drive Blountville, TN 37617 - Have you been searching for a home with a substantial amount of space for your family? This Split Foyer style home has almost 2,000 finished square ft. 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished Lake Front Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feelinga cozy place to call home.
602 Oak Grove Road
602 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
602 Oak Grove Road Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon! - House in Johnson City/Boones Creek, TN on 602 Oak Grove Road, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.
316 JONES LANE, UNIT 17
316 Jones Lane, Abingdon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF ABINGDON VIRGINIA, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, THE INTERSTATE & OTHER AMENITIES. LARGE LIVING AREA, WITH PLENTY OF CABINET & COUNTER SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, AS WELL AS A PANTRY FOR EXTRA STORAGE NEEDS.
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1
115 Beechnut St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1222 sqft
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. Fireplace is not usable. NO PETS $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee.
1411 E Chilhowie Ave
1411 East Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
3BR/1BA cottage-style, 1-level house. Spacious. Ideal for small family. Available for rent immediately. All new updates. Quiet neighborhood. Near Civitan & Rotary Parks. All appliances included with the exception of washer/dryer.
816 Hamilton Road
816 Hamilton Rd, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3322 sqft
816 Hamilton Road Blountville, TN 37617 - This custom built rental is spacious with 2 master suites! Immediate access to Boone Lake and HOA dock. Stone fireplace, custom cabinets, granite counters.
308 South Watauga Avenue Nancy - 1
308 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
1 Bedroom
$425
525 sqft
Cute and affordable! Downtown apartments! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments. Wood floors, large walk in closet.
347 Hwyt 91 - 2, Helen
347 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$525
750 sqft
Convenient and cheap! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now! Close to transportation, TN Tech, College and more! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartments available now.
142 Spears Avenue - 9
142 Spears Ave, Carter County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
750 sqft
Cute country property close to town. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Greenbelt, off-street parking, coin laundry.
306 South Watauga Avenue - 4
306 S Watauga Ave, Elizabethton, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
600 sqft
Cute and Cozy! Walk to downtown Elizabethton! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Wood floors, up dated throughout! New dual pane windows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bristol rentals listed on Apartment List is $960.
Some of the colleges located in the Bristol area include East Tennessee State University, and Milligan College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bristol from include Johnson City, Kingsport, Abingdon, Elizabethton, and Lenoir.