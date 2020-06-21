This single-family home contains 3beds/2 bathrooms and approximately 1,437 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 0.32 acres and has fence in the backyard. Close to Arlington School and Community Montessori School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 Laurel Ln have any available units?
50 Laurel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, TN.
Is 50 Laurel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
50 Laurel Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.