9 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN with washer-dryers
Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual Jackson, Tennessee apartment hunting op center! Situated conveniently between Memphis and Nashville, Jackson features a wide range of rental options and is a popular living locale for Volunteer State renters from all walks of life, be they sweet-tea or whiskey flavored. Are you ready to join the more than 65,000 Southern gents and belles who call Jackson home? Of course you are. That was rhetorical. Fortunately, you’ve stumbled onto the right website, because setting people up in their Tennessee dream dwellings is what we do best! See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jackson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Jackson. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jackson can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.