Apartment List
/
TN
/
jackson
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:35 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jackson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
11 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
12 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1145 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$842
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
6 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jackson
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jackson
132 Terrace Pl Apt 5
132 Terrace Pl, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, historic building in Midtown. Washer Dryer available as well as extra storage units. Hardwood floors, cute kitchen and high ceilings. Also comes with fridge and stove.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Gardens
907 Lambuth Blvd
907 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1715 sqft
$1175 - 3 bed, 1 bath in the LANA district with charm to spare Just a few doors down from UM Lambuth is this one of a kind home full of modern conveniences and historic character.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jackson
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.
City Guide for Jackson, TN

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual Jackson, Tennessee apartment hunting op center! Situated conveniently between Memphis and Nashville, Jackson features a wide range of rental options and is a popular living locale for Volunteer State renters from all walks of life, be they sweet-tea or whiskey flavored. Are you ready to join the more than 65,000 Southern gents and belles who call Jackson home? Of course you are. That was rhetorical. Fortunately, you’ve stumbled onto the right website, because setting people up in their Tennessee dream dwellings is what we do best! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Jackson, TN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jackson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Jackson. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jackson can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJackson 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJackson 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsJackson 3 Bedroom Apartments
Jackson Apartments with BalconiesJackson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJackson Apartments with ParkingJackson Apartments with Pools
Jackson Apartments with Washer-DryersJackson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJackson Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Martin, TNBrownsville, TN
Ripley, TN
Dyersburg, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Westwood Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State Community CollegeLane College
Union University