26 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN

A few things to consider before embarking on the quest for your future Jackson hole (not Wyoming):

Apartments in Jackson range from brand spanking new (roughly 15 percent of residences were built post-1995) to well-established (1 in 3 dwellings sprouted up between 1940 and 1970). No matter which apartment complex you’re targeting, though, you’ll likely find vacancies, as waiting lists are extremely rare and very few properties are ever at full capacity. Strong-arm tactics just aren’t necessary here so leave Bruno the Persuader at home, take your time, and shop the market leisurely before slapping your John Hancock on a leasing deal.

Some, but not all, landlords in Jackson run background checks on potential leasers to make sure they don’t have a history of writing bad checks, burning their landlords in effigy, or otherwise reneging on their leases. If you have some skeletons in your renting closet, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to score your dream pad. Otherwise, you’ll just need proof of income and your checkbook so you can buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment managers require.

Jackson, unfortunately, is no stranger to natural disasters. The city has been hit by multiple tornadoes and floods in the past couple decades, which have caused major damage to the city airport, the Union University campus, and tons of residential properties. Bottom line: we highly recommend investing in a basic renter’s insurance policy, typically less than $20 a month, to cover your precious valuables and 4th grade Superman Halloween costume in case of fire, flooding, theft, spontaneous combustion, alien invasion, etc.