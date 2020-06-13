26 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN

More than just a Johnny Cash song

Jackson might not boast the vibrant cultural and nightlife scenes of nearby Memphis or Nashville, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have nothing to do but sit around your apartment twiddling your thumbs all day and all night. The historical downtown area is home to a variety of Southern style eateries, watering holes, and eclectic shopping destinations, while the city also features a smattering of art galleries, museums, and theaters. Other super sweet endeavors include catching a Jackson Generals Minor League ballgame, visiting the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, hitting up one of the many live music venues that dot the streets, or exploring the various parks, trails, and Civil War historic sites that the city boasts. It’s got plenty to see and a plethora of places to lay your sleepy head without breaking the bank so ante up and start scouring the listings in search of the apartment you’ve always dreamed of!

Welcome to Jackson and happy hunting!