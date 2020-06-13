Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

26 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN

Westwood Gardens
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$813
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1345 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Westwood Gardens
3 Units Available
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1291 sqft
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$868
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$832
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$730
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1134 sqft
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Last updated April 16 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Stanworth
1 Unit Available
294 Tinker Hill Cove - B
294 Tinker Hill Cove, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
Tinker Hill Apartments were recently purchased by a new owner and now under new management.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
50 Laurel Ln
50 Laurel Lane, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1437 sqft
This single-family home contains 3beds/2 bathrooms and approximately 1,437 sqft of floor space. This property has a lot size of 0.32 acres and has fence in the backyard. Close to Arlington School and Community Montessori School.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
220 Talbot St
220 Talbot Street, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$575
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A single family home that contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Comes with fridge, stove, wall units and window units.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
512 Lambuth Boulevard
512 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 512 Lambuth Boulevard in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
130 West Grand St.
130 West Grand Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 West Grand St. in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
803 N Highland Ave
803 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bed one bath, off-street parking, washer dryer connections, stove and fridge included. Hardwood floors and so much more! Come see your new home today!

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
132 Terrace Pl Apt 5
132 Terrace Pl, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, historic building in Midtown. Washer Dryer available as well as extra storage units. Hardwood floors, cute kitchen and high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Stanworth
1 Unit Available
290 Tinker Hill Cove, Unit B
290 Tinker Hill Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
Fully renovated downstairs apartment. New flooring, fixtures, appliance and paint. JHA, THDA, Section 8 Approved Call or text: 615-852-6065 Email: Lease.SuperiorLiving@gmail.com Website: www.superior.build

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Stanworth
1 Unit Available
25 Brianfield Drive, Unit B
25 Brianfield Drive, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
Fully renovated downstairs apartment. New flooring, fixtures, appliance and paint. JHA, THDA, Section 8 Approved Call or text: 615-852-6065 Email: Lease.SuperiorLiving@gmail.com Website: www.superior.build

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$695
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
Westwood Gardens
1 Unit Available
47 Conrad Dr Ste 300
47 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Great location there is a lot of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar

Median Rent in Jackson

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jackson is $580, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $707.
Studio
$515
1 Bed
$580
2 Beds
$707
City GuideJackson
I’m goin’ to Jackson…

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual Jackson, Tennessee apartment hunting op center! Situated conveniently between Memphis and Nashville, Jackson features a wide range of rental options and is a popular living locale for Volunteer State renters from all walks of life, be they sweet-tea or whiskey flavored. Are you ready to join the more than 65,000 Southern gents and belles who call Jackson home? Of course you are. That was rhetorical. Fortunately, you’ve stumbled onto the right website, because setting people up in their Tennessee dream dwellings is what we do best!

A Fabulous Fit for the Frugal

One of the sweetest aspects of life in Jackson is how affordable the city is. Really! The cost of living index is more than 12 percentage points below the national average, 1BR units are readily available in the $600 range and even spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath units can be scored for $1000 or less. Tennessee is an income tax-free state to boot, so you shouldn’t have a problem paying your rent and stashing away some extra greenbacks whilst enjoying a fine Southern evening and the mandatory sweet tea on your porch.

Alien Invasion is a Lease-Breaker

A few things to consider before embarking on the quest for your future Jackson hole (not Wyoming):

  • Apartments in Jackson range from brand spanking new (roughly 15 percent of residences were built post-1995) to well-established (1 in 3 dwellings sprouted up between 1940 and 1970). No matter which apartment complex you’re targeting, though, you’ll likely find vacancies, as waiting lists are extremely rare and very few properties are ever at full capacity. Strong-arm tactics just aren’t necessary here so leave Bruno the Persuader at home, take your time, and shop the market leisurely before slapping your John Hancock on a leasing deal.

  • Some, but not all, landlords in Jackson run background checks on potential leasers to make sure they don’t have a history of writing bad checks, burning their landlords in effigy, or otherwise reneging on their leases. If you have some skeletons in your renting closet, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to score your dream pad. Otherwise, you’ll just need proof of income and your checkbook so you can buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment managers require.

  • Jackson, unfortunately, is no stranger to natural disasters. The city has been hit by multiple tornadoes and floods in the past couple decades, which have caused major damage to the city airport, the Union University campus, and tons of residential properties. Bottom line: we highly recommend investing in a basic renter’s insurance policy, typically less than $20 a month, to cover your precious valuables and 4th grade Superman Halloween costume in case of fire, flooding, theft, spontaneous combustion, alien invasion, etc.

  • Landlords do their best to make sure your new digs are in tip-top shape before handing you the keys (in theory, anyway), but that doesn’t mean you should just assume everything is up to par. Take your move-in checklist seriously and make note of even the most minor blemishes, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting imperfection. Also, check the pipes, sinks, faucets, showerheads, and toilets for leaks and drips, make sure the furnace and A/C units function properly (yes, Jackson gets ungodly hot during the summer months), and examine the walls, floors, and ceilings for water marks and other damages.

No subways here, friend.

Is it possible to survive in Jackson without your own set of wheels? Maybe it is, but very few residents have ever actually tried it, and for good reason: the Jackson Transit Authority city buses run a limited number of routes only, and most of the city is so spread out that you’ll likely need your own vehicle to bum around town conveniently. Fortunately, traffic is minimal, parking is plentiful, and travelers can usually get from any point in the city to another in less than 20 minutes.

Safety Kids

Like most modern American cities, Jackson has its dodgy areas, so be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance to see if you’re comfortable with it before committing to an apartment. Generally, the northern half of Jackson is the most modern, suburban, and family-friendly part of town, although high quality lodgings can be found in many other parts of the city as well. Use common sense, and keep in mind that if a neighborhood is filled with graffiti-covered buildings, broken windows, malt liquor bottles in the streets and houses with cars parked in their front lawns (beats mowing the grass, I suppose), there’s a good chance it’s not exactly a top-notch neighborhood.

More than just a Johnny Cash song

Jackson might not boast the vibrant cultural and nightlife scenes of nearby Memphis or Nashville, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have nothing to do but sit around your apartment twiddling your thumbs all day and all night. The historical downtown area is home to a variety of Southern style eateries, watering holes, and eclectic shopping destinations, while the city also features a smattering of art galleries, museums, and theaters. Other super sweet endeavors include catching a Jackson Generals Minor League ballgame, visiting the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, hitting up one of the many live music venues that dot the streets, or exploring the various parks, trails, and Civil War historic sites that the city boasts. It’s got plenty to see and a plethora of places to lay your sleepy head without breaking the bank so ante up and start scouring the listings in search of the apartment you’ve always dreamed of!

Welcome to Jackson and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Jackson?
In Jackson, the median rent is $515 for a studio, $580 for a 1-bedroom, $707 for a 2-bedroom, and $969 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jackson, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Jackson?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Jackson include Westwood Gardens.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Jackson?
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson area include Jackson State Community College, Lane College, and Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Jackson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jackson from include Martin, Brownsville, Ripley, Oakland, and Dyersburg.

