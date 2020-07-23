/
/
madison county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Madison County, TN📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1345 sqft
From convenience to happiness, you will have everything that you need at Park Place Apartments in Jackson, TN! A wide selection of fantastic amenities and features are waiting for you.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
12 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Westwood Gardens
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1250 sqft
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Westwood Gardens
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$735
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
12 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1145 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$842
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1339 sqft
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$974
1291 sqft
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
6 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 12:35 AM
3 Units Available
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Stanworth
286 Tinker Hill Cove, Unit D
286 Tinker Hill Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 286 Tinker Hill Cove, Unit D in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jackson
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jackson
132 Terrace Pl Apt 5
132 Terrace Pl, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, historic building in Midtown. Washer Dryer available as well as extra storage units. Hardwood floors, cute kitchen and high ceilings. Also comes with fridge and stove.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Stanworth
27 Brianfield Drive, Unit A
27 Brianfield Drive, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 Brianfield Drive, Unit A in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Gardens
47 Conrad Dr Ste 300
47 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Lots of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Gardens
27 Conrad Dr
27 Conrad Drive, Jackson, TN
Studio
$10,000
15000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Close to hospitals, restaurants and other commercial establishments like banks.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Gardens
51 Conrad Dr Ste 150
51 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. LotS of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Gardens
907 Lambuth Blvd
907 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1715 sqft
$1175 - 3 bed, 1 bath in the LANA district with charm to spare Just a few doors down from UM Lambuth is this one of a kind home full of modern conveniences and historic character.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
153 Rosewood Cir
153 S Rosewood, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
153 Rosewood Cir, Jackson, TN is a single family home that contains 720 sq ft and was built in 1950. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Gardens
59 Conrad Dr
59 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
4000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Great location there is a lot of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
130 West Grand St.
130 West Grand Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 West Grand St. in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Jackson
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Madison County area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, Jackson State Community College, and Lane College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Memphis, Jackson, Germantown, Bartlett, and Collierville have apartments for rent.