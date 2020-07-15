/
/
/
Union University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near Union University
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
14 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$792
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
9 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
5 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$974
1291 sqft
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1361 sqft
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
14 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$954
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.