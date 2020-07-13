/
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$735
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$732
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$954
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1289 sqft
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1250 sqft
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$785
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
Gilmore
12 Laurel Creek Dr
12 Laurel Creek Drive, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1316 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET - CHECK IT OUT: YourRentalHome.com/Jackson WOW! New paint, fenced yard, quiet neighborhood... WE DO NOT ACCEPT: Section 8, Eviction History, Criminal History, Open Bankruptcy and we run background checks to verify...
47 Conrad Dr Ste 300
47 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Lots of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
27 Conrad Dr
27 Conrad Drive, Jackson, TN
Studio
$10,000
15000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Close to hospitals, restaurants and other commercial establishments like banks.
51 Conrad Dr Ste 150
51 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great commercial location for office rental, companies, firms, agencies and businesses. LotS of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
Downtown Jackson
220 Talbot St
220 Talbot Street, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A single family home that contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Comes with fridge, stove, wall units and window units.
803 N Highland Ave
803 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
One bed one bath, off-street parking, washer dryer connections, stove and fridge included. Hardwood floors and so much more! Come see your new home today!
59 Conrad Dr
59 Conrad Dr, Jackson, TN
Studio
$1,000
4000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses. Great location there is a lot of restaurants nearby like West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse, Redbone's Grill & Bar.
Downtown Jackson
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.
Downtown Jackson
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.
26 Northwood Ave
26 Northwood Avenue, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2597 sqft
FOR SALE or FOR RENT - ________________________________ Fall in Love! Historic beauty with modern amenities and finishes.
