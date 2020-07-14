All apartments in Jackson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Northridge Apartments

33 Constellation Cir · (731) 201-4018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN 38305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. Sep 17

$732

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 912 · Avail. Sep 23

$732

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Sep 9

$732

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. Sep 9

$907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 14

$936

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 9

$967

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Look no further for great apartment living in Jackson, Tennessee because you found it at Northridge Apartments. We are close to major freeways and only minutes away from fine dining, fabulous shopping, and popular entertainment. Students will be happy to hear we are less than 3 miles away from Union University. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Northridge Apartments have any available units?
Northridge Apartments has 14 units available starting at $732 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northridge Apartments have?
Some of Northridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Northridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Northridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Northridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Northridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Northridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Northridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Northridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Northridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.

