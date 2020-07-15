/
Lane College
13 Apartments For Rent Near Lane College
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$649
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Westwood Gardens
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1250 sqft
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Jackson
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.
803 N Highland Ave
803 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bed one bath, off-street parking, washer dryer connections, stove and fridge included. Hardwood floors and so much more! Come see your new home today!
Westwood Gardens
907 Lambuth Blvd
907 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1715 sqft
$1175 - 3 bed, 1 bath in the LANA district with charm to spare Just a few doors down from UM Lambuth is this one of a kind home full of modern conveniences and historic character.
Downtown Jackson
335 North Fairgrounds Street
335 North Fairgrounds Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
This three bed and two bath home has been completely renovated with new electrical, plumbing, heating and air, new roof and all new interior finishes.
Downtown Jackson
220 Talbot St
220 Talbot Street, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A single family home that contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Comes with fridge, stove, wall units and window units.
Downtown Jackson
132 Terrace Pl Apt 5
132 Terrace Pl, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, historic building in Midtown. Washer Dryer available as well as extra storage units. Hardwood floors, cute kitchen and high ceilings. Also comes with fridge and stove.
26 Northwood Ave
26 Northwood Avenue, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2597 sqft
FOR SALE or FOR RENT - ________________________________ Fall in Love! Historic beauty with modern amenities and finishes.
130 West Grand St.
130 West Grand Street, Jackson, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 West Grand St. in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
153 Rosewood Cir
153 S Rosewood, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
153 Rosewood Cir, Jackson, TN is a single family home that contains 720 sq ft and was built in 1950. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.