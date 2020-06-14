/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
773 sqft
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
12 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$813
850 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$868
692 sqft
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
712 sqft
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westwood Gardens
9 Units Available
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$730
669 sqft
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$832
750 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
220 Talbot St
220 Talbot Street, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$575
825 sqft
A single family home that contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Comes with fridge, stove, wall units and window units.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
803 N Highland Ave
803 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1762 sqft
One bed one bath, off-street parking, washer dryer connections, stove and fridge included. Hardwood floors and so much more! Come see your new home today!
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
132 Terrace Pl Apt 5
132 Terrace Pl, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
1119 sqft
Charming, historic building in Midtown. Washer Dryer available as well as extra storage units. Hardwood floors, cute kitchen and high ceilings.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Stanworth
1 Unit Available
290 Tinker Hill Cove, Unit B
290 Tinker Hill Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
Fully renovated downstairs apartment. New flooring, fixtures, appliance and paint. JHA, THDA, Section 8 Approved Call or text: 615-852-6065 Email: Lease.SuperiorLiving@gmail.com Website: www.superior.build
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
816 Lambuth Boulevard - 102
816 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$695
490 sqft
Lambuth Flats Apartments is a fully renovated 16 unit apartment building located directly across the street from Lambuth University in the LANA historic district.