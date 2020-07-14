All apartments in Jackson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

University Village at Walker Road

10 Hull Cv · (731) 207-8582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN 38305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16B · Avail. Aug 24

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 16C · Avail. Aug 21

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 749D · Avail. Oct 19

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1115 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. Jul 26

$955

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 10D · Avail. Oct 14

$954

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Village at Walker Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome home to University Village at Walker Road, located in Jackson, Tennessee. Students will be happy to hear that we are minutes from Union University and the University of Memphis' Lambuth Campus. Living in our community will put you in close proximity to parks, shopping, and restaurants. We are exactly where you want to be.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 (one pet) $300 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10 (under 30 lbs) or $20 (over 30 lbs)/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds allowed if Certified (proof required) Canine Good Citizen (CGC) for the American Kennel Club.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Village at Walker Road have any available units?
University Village at Walker Road has 14 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does University Village at Walker Road have?
Some of University Village at Walker Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Village at Walker Road currently offering any rent specials?
University Village at Walker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Village at Walker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, University Village at Walker Road is pet friendly.
Does University Village at Walker Road offer parking?
Yes, University Village at Walker Road offers parking.
Does University Village at Walker Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Village at Walker Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Village at Walker Road have a pool?
No, University Village at Walker Road does not have a pool.
Does University Village at Walker Road have accessible units?
No, University Village at Walker Road does not have accessible units.
Does University Village at Walker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Village at Walker Road has units with dishwashers.
Does University Village at Walker Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, University Village at Walker Road has units with air conditioning.
