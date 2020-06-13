4 Apartments for rent in Martin, TN

/
martin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
Chapel Ridge of Martin
528 Ellis St, Martin, TN
1 Bedroom
$559
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$539
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME Chapel Ridge of Martin offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
140 Fonville
140 Fonville Avenue, Martin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Great Martin Mid-town Location! - Recently remodeled three bedroom home features new paint throughout, new beautiful laminate flooring, new blinds and more! Convenient location near UT Martin and downtown Martin.
212 Olive St
212 Olive Street, Martin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1284 sqft
212 Olive St Available 06/18/20 - Pest control Included Gas and Electric CEN Air/GAS Heat No pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849533)
5040 Stella Ruth Rd.
5040 Stella Ruth Road, Weakley County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
832 sqft
5040 Stella Ruth Rd. Available 07/21/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855034)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Martin rentals listed on Apartment List is $650.
Some of the colleges located in the Martin area include Jackson State Community College, Lane College, and Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.