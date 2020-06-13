Apartment List
4 Apartments for rent in Martin, TN

3 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Martin
528 Ellis St, Martin, TN
1 Bedroom
$559
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$539
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME Chapel Ridge of Martin offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.

1 Unit Available
140 Fonville
140 Fonville Avenue, Martin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Great Martin Mid-town Location! - Recently remodeled three bedroom home features new paint throughout, new beautiful laminate flooring, new blinds and more! Convenient location near UT Martin and downtown Martin.

1 Unit Available
212 Olive St
212 Olive Street, Martin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1284 sqft
212 Olive St Available 06/18/20 - Pest control Included Gas and Electric CEN Air/GAS Heat No pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849533)
Results within 5 miles of Martin

1 Unit Available
5040 Stella Ruth Rd.
5040 Stella Ruth Road, Weakley County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
832 sqft
5040 Stella Ruth Rd. Available 07/21/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855034)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Martin?
The average rent price for Martin rentals listed on Apartment List is $650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Martin?
Some of the colleges located in the Martin area include Jackson State Community College, Lane College, and Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Martin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Martin from include Jackson, Murray, Dyersburg, and Paducah.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, TNMurray, KY
Dyersburg, TN
Paducah, KY