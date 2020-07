Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2 car garage, fully finished basement, nice sized back deck off the kitchen, front porch, new toilets and ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer remain for tenant use. Oven, stove, fridge, microwave. Convenient to restaurants/shops. Just minutes from Glenbrook and 15 mins downtown. Please text listing number to set up a time to view property with the owner.