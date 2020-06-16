All apartments in Hamilton County
Find more places like 4006 Deermont Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hamilton County, TN
/
4006 Deermont Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4006 Deermont Court

4006 Deermont Court · (423) 800-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4006 Deermont Court, Hamilton County, TN 37421

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4006 Deermont Court · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6 Month Lease Only - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home in East Brainerd - This is a four bedroom 2 and half bath home located in East Brainerd with a private wooded lot on a culd-e-sac. There's a large great room, eat in kitchen, plus a formal dining room. There's a large deck across the back of the home with a full unfinished basement, fenced in yard and a two car garage. Tons of space for a large family and great school zones.

Offering 6 Month Lease Only
Only 1 Pet allowed - certain breed restrictions, and pet fees apply
No Co-signers allowed
Please contact Greyhaven Realty Management to schedule a viewing (423) 648-6676.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies

(RLNE4931873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Deermont Court have any available units?
4006 Deermont Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4006 Deermont Court have?
Some of 4006 Deermont Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Deermont Court currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Deermont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Deermont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Deermont Court is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Deermont Court offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Deermont Court offers parking.
Does 4006 Deermont Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 Deermont Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Deermont Court have a pool?
No, 4006 Deermont Court does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Deermont Court have accessible units?
No, 4006 Deermont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Deermont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Deermont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Deermont Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4006 Deermont Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4006 Deermont Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37343
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37416
Mission at Main
26 E Main St
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200
Chattanooga, TN 37343
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNCleveland, TNCartersville, GACookeville, TNOak Ridge, TN
East Ridge, TNTullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNManchester, TNRed Bank, TNFairview, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Tennessee Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity