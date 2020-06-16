4006 Deermont Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6 Month Lease Only - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home in East Brainerd - This is a four bedroom 2 and half bath home located in East Brainerd with a private wooded lot on a culd-e-sac. There's a large great room, eat in kitchen, plus a formal dining room. There's a large deck across the back of the home with a full unfinished basement, fenced in yard and a two car garage. Tons of space for a large family and great school zones.



Offering 6 Month Lease Only

Only 1 Pet allowed - certain breed restrictions, and pet fees apply

No Co-signers allowed

Please contact Greyhaven Realty Management to schedule a viewing (423) 648-6676.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies



(RLNE4931873)