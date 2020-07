Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage parking business center conference room dog grooming area

Within this grand community of splendid homes, you'll uncover the true beauty of Tennessee. Lavish one, two and three bedroom apartments are equally filled with exquisite amenities and unmatched class. Only twenty miles from beautiful Chattanooga, you'll find commuting and travel easy and low-key. Restaurants, shopping and fresh food markets are close by. While onsite, enjoy an afternoon poolside with family and friends, tend to a healthy workout at a well-equipped fitness center, or spend a peaceful evening fishing at one of three stocked fish ponds. Within every home you'll find gorgeous granite countertops and espresso wood cabinetry in the kitchen area, modern open living space throughout, as well as a convenient washer and dryer. Learn more about what sets us apart at The Legends at White Oak.