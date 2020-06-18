All apartments in Cleveland
3013 Adkisson Dr

3013 Adkisson Dr NW · (423) 458-2600
Location

3013 Adkisson Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3013 Adkisson Dr · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Like new 2 bedroom apartment near Cleveland State! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is within walking distance to Cleveland State Community College and quick to I-75. It has washer and dryer hook-ups, new paint, new flooring, and a private back deck. Monthly rent is $595 with $300 deposit. Call 423-458-2600 to discuss ways to view this property or visit www.clarityrental.com to apply! **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

(RLNE5683002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Adkisson Dr have any available units?
3013 Adkisson Dr has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3013 Adkisson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Adkisson Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Adkisson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Adkisson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 3013 Adkisson Dr offer parking?
No, 3013 Adkisson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Adkisson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Adkisson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Adkisson Dr have a pool?
No, 3013 Adkisson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Adkisson Dr have accessible units?
No, 3013 Adkisson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Adkisson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Adkisson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Adkisson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Adkisson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
