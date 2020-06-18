3013 Adkisson Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Like new 2 bedroom apartment near Cleveland State! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is within walking distance to Cleveland State Community College and quick to I-75. It has washer and dryer hook-ups, new paint, new flooring, and a private back deck. Monthly rent is $595 with $300 deposit. Call 423-458-2600 to discuss ways to view this property or visit www.clarityrental.com to apply! **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**



(RLNE5683002)