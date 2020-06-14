Apartment List
/
TN
/
cleveland
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN with garage

Cleveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
211 1st Street NE
211 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$2,000
10000 sqft
Office/warehouse building located in Downtown Cleveland just across the street from the city's newest park and event space, "First Street Square". The property runs the width of the block from 1st to 2nd street and has multiple entrances.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
280 Cline Rd NE
280 Cline Road Northeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Over 2,000 sq ft in this large 2 br, 2.5 ba house in great area, with all appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, pantry in kitchen, laminate and carpet flooring, large finished basement and a double car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
10 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,052
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7021 Shirley Pond Rd
7021 Shirley Pond Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
3128 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan on Beautiful and Private 1 acre lot...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3468 sqft
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5654 High St
5654 High St, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
New home built in 2019. Spacious two story townhome, located in the heart of Ooltewah. Walking distance to Cambridge Square. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer included.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8886 Wilson Creek Dr
8886 Wilson Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2121 sqft
''2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO EXCEPTIONS'' and also add to first sentence in agent only notes as well.Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in wonderful gated Seven Lakes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
5688 Crooked Creek Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a great Ooltewah neighborhood. COMING SOON - This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75. There is a community pool in the subdivision.

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2372 sqft
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
297 Carter Rd SE
297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cleveland, TN

Cleveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Cleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland 3 BedroomsCleveland Apartments with Balcony
Cleveland Apartments with GarageCleveland Apartments with Parking
Cleveland Dog Friendly ApartmentsCleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNJasper, GA
Red Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNTellico Village, TNAthens, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNEast Ridge, TNRossville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversitySouthern Adventist University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga