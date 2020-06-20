All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:23 AM

260 2nd Street NE - B

260 2nd St NE · (423) 479-4424
Location

260 2nd St NE, Cleveland, TN 37311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

The 900 square feet is divided into 3 studios, one confrence room, a lounge, a reception area, and a bathroom. The floors are finished concrete or engineered wood flooring.
Built at the turn of the last century by the Cleveland Carbonated Bottling Company this impressive building stands proudly at the east side of downtown Cleveland and now boarders the city's newest park of 1st Street. The park host many community events, festivals, and music performances. The building is composed of concrete with limestone block façade and wood framing. The ground floor has two retail suites and the upstairs is an office suite. Neighboring business include Trailhead Bicycles, Hyders Quilts, and two restaurants, along with several others shops that surround the park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 2nd Street NE - B have any available units?
260 2nd Street NE - B has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 260 2nd Street NE - B have?
Some of 260 2nd Street NE - B's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 2nd Street NE - B currently offering any rent specials?
260 2nd Street NE - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 2nd Street NE - B pet-friendly?
No, 260 2nd Street NE - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 260 2nd Street NE - B offer parking?
No, 260 2nd Street NE - B does not offer parking.
Does 260 2nd Street NE - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 2nd Street NE - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 2nd Street NE - B have a pool?
No, 260 2nd Street NE - B does not have a pool.
Does 260 2nd Street NE - B have accessible units?
No, 260 2nd Street NE - B does not have accessible units.
Does 260 2nd Street NE - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 2nd Street NE - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 2nd Street NE - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 260 2nd Street NE - B has units with air conditioning.
