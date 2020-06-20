260 2nd Street NE - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

The 900 square feet is divided into 3 studios, one confrence room, a lounge, a reception area, and a bathroom. The floors are finished concrete or engineered wood flooring.

Built at the turn of the last century by the Cleveland Carbonated Bottling Company this impressive building stands proudly at the east side of downtown Cleveland and now boarders the city's newest park of 1st Street. The park host many community events, festivals, and music performances. The building is composed of concrete with limestone block façade and wood framing. The ground floor has two retail suites and the upstairs is an office suite. Neighboring business include Trailhead Bicycles, Hyders Quilts, and two restaurants, along with several others shops that surround the park.