apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
22 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,339
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
7 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Breeze Hill
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:03pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 04:50pm
$
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2197 Nolensville Pike
2197 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
901 sqft
24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. First floor condo, 2 parking spaces; owner will consider one small dog or cat; gated community
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2020 Beech Ave Apt D13
2020 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
678 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Woodycrest
400 Herron Dr. Unit 404
400 Herron Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nashville View and Convenience - Like New Condo. Beautiful hardwood floors, open floorplan with expansive living area, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, balcony. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor grills, and clubhouse.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
2310 Elliot Ave
2310 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1243 sqft
WALK to all of Melrose + a Pool and a Gym, 2b/2b End Unit. Great end unit, second story, with good light and nice, large individual room sizes. Immediate Occupancy. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
94 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
166 Units Available
SoBro
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$797
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,249
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Germantown
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Hope Gardens
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
18 Units Available
SoBro
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,455
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,630
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
McMurray
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
34 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 07:18am
17 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,288
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
3 Units Available
Germantown
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1178 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. A resort-style pool, a pet spa, a pub room and a bike shop are on site. Farmhouse sinks, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Vanderbilt
West End Village
221 31st Ave S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,410
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1021 sqft
Situated in the historic West End neighborhood, these apartments are close to local shops and restaurants. You will also find designer kitchens, plush bathrooms, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Music Row
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Elliston Place
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,509
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
