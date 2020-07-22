Apartment List
219 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN with parking

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,364
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2723 Westwood Drive
2723 Westwood Drive, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3740 sqft
Large Modern Home with Rooftop Fireplace. Open floorplan Kitchen, Dining, Living room with one bedroom and full bath on first level. Master and third bedroom on second level with laundry room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2925 sqft
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 01:32 PM
9 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,335
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1002 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 10:58 AM
14 Units Available
Edgehill
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Breeze Hill
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Sunnyside
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
7 Units Available
Woodbine
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
914 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 17 at 04:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2020 Beech Ave Apt D13
2020 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
678 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15
2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2016 sqft
Beautiful New Build in the 12th S Area. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Beautiful new townhome in the heart of the 8th Ave and 12th South district of Nashville.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
South Nashville
1815 Ridley Blvd
1815 Ridley Boulevard, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1808 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Newer, modern, 4 bed 4 bath townhome with private 2 car garage and within walking distance to so, so much. 1.2mi to Belmont, 1.6mi to Vandy, 2.1mi to Trevecca, 3.8 mi to Fisk, 1.8mi to Bridgestone.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
1011 Caldwell Ave
1011 Caldwell Ave, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2525 sqft
Magnificent newer construction in 12 South, walkable to everything the 12 South area has to offer including local shops, restaurants, Sevier Park, and the Melrose area! Hardwoods throughout, open floor plan with dining room, tons of natural light,

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
South Nashville
1263 Martin St
1263 Martin Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1950 sqft
In the heart of the Wedgewood-Houston. Street-level zoned commercial! Open floor plan, Master Suite, 2 car garage, 350 square foot rooftop deck.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland in Waverly
2103 White Ave A
2103 White Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
825 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath with parking, hardwood and fresh paint. Located in Historic Woodland in Waverly District. Minutes away from downtown, shopping and universities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2197 Nolensville Pike
2197 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
901 sqft
24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. First floor condo, 2 parking spaces; owner will consider one small dog or cat; gated community

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Acklen Westgrove
1900 12th Ave, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
877 sqft
Live in one of Nashville's hottest urban neighborhoods with a true live/learn/dine/enjoy lifestyle.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Breeze Hill
941 Gale Ln
941 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
3227 sqft
Beautiful new construction 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 12 South. Gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, beautiful vaulted master suite with dry bar, marble shower & huge walk-in closet. amazing bonus room with reading nook.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Nashville
1694 Carvell Avenue
1694 Carvell Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1902 sqft
Great location, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard! Multi-level, 3 bedroom layout. Enjoy everything Wedgewood-Houston has to offer - bars,restaurants, distilleries, art galleries, flea market, and more! Great proximity to downtown and the interstate.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2201 8th Ave S APT 307
2201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
35 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,658
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
95 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,336
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
29 Units Available
Glencliff
ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1397 sqft
Located near downtown, this housing development is also near I-24 and I-40, offering easy access to the Nashville International Airport. The community is also home to two swimming pools, a recreational center and tennis courts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Berry Hill, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Berry Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

