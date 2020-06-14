114 Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN with garage

Apartment List
Berry Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,237
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sunnyside
5 Units Available
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1900 12th Ave S, APT 511, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
889 sqft
12 South penthouse apartment with outdoor patio off of living room overlooking Nashville skyline, secured garage parking, two lounge areas, outdoor entertaining and grill area, fitness room, bicycle storage, private music room available to reserve,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
1110 Argyle Ave
1110 Argyle Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2124 sqft
Fantastic Single Family home close to Downtown, 12 South, 8th Ave, Belmont/Vandy and much more! 3/3.5 with possible lofted 4th bedroom. Rooftop deck, 2 car detached garage. All appliances included. Pets are on a case by case basis.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1104 A West Grove Avenue
1104 A W Grove Ave, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2209 sqft
5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath in 12 South & Belmont area - 5 Bedroom/3.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
Maxwell
27 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1412 sqft
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
LP Field
31 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Hope Gardens
9 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,300
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,383
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
Demonbreun
27 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,463
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Edgehill
1 Unit Available
Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Peabody Esplanade with views of Music Row. Pet-friendly, recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and business center. Ample privacy.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
Elliston Place
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,368
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Demonbreun
25 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,340
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Nashville
33 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,438
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,814
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Midtown
8 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
Vanderbilt
33 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1356 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Elliston Place
5 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,513
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,555
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Germantown
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,442
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
SoBro
32 Units Available
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
SoBro
12 Units Available
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,179
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1194 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Midtown
32 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,490
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Elliston Place
45 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Berry Hill, TN

Berry Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

