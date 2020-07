Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage. Second level Master bedroom, laundry room and secondary bedroom with ensuite. Third level two additional bedrooms, full hall bath, and bonus room with wet bar leads you to the rooftop patio with gas Fireplace. Pets Considered.