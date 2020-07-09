Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
MO
/
kansas city
/
64109
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM
Browse Apartments in 64109
Windsor House
Raleigh Arms
Windemere
The Wonder Shops and Flats
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
Six40
Armour Park
Victorian House
The Duke
The Newbern
Yankee Hill
Kenwood
Cleopatra
721 E. Armour
The Red Point
The Acme Apartments
Brownhardt
Alexander
The Belmar - 916-918 E 39th
Ricardo
The Hamilton
Richelieu
3330 Charlotte Street
3239 Garfield Avenue - A
3833 Olive St
2759 Charlotte Street
1808 E 35th St
2745 Holmes Street - A
3620 Woodland Avenue - 2
2723 Park Ave
3430 Gillham Road
3840 Harrison Blvd 3
3618 Holmes St
3033 Park Ave
3409 Locust Street, Unit 1
3616 Holmes Street
615 East Armour Boulevard
3237 Garfield Avenue B
3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 3
2745 Park Ave
3743 Olive St
703 E. 34th St.
3814 Park Ave
3528 Woodland Ave.
3432 Olive St
2931 Campbell Street
3622 Tracy Avenue
2832 Harrison Street
3624 Tracy Avenue
3362 Charlotte Street
2811 Campbell St 2N
2436 NE 38th St
2736 Holmes Street
3318 Flora Ave
608 E Armour Boulevard
2737 Garfield Ave #2
3347 Wayne Avenue
3035 Harrison St
2826 Harrison Street
3239 Wabash Ave
3009 Flora Avenue
2803 Charlotte St. - 3S
3410 Forest Avenue
3623 Garfield Ave
3343 Wayne Avenue
3343 Wayne
3534 Campbell
3630 Michigan Avenue
3332 Park Ave.
2805 Brooklyn Ave
3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
3617 Highland Ave
3828 Brooklyn
3840 Harrison Blvd 2
1114 E. Armour
3838 Harrison #1
2832 Harrison Street
3840 Harrison Boulevard
3403 Campbell Street - 3
2811 Campbell Street Unit: 3N
601 East Armour Boulevard
3421 Locust St.
801 E Armour Boulevard
721 East Armour Boulevard
816 E Armour Boulevard
701 E Armour Boulevard
500 East Armour Boulevard
525 East Armour Boulevard
640 E Armour Boulevard
3346 Gillham Road
3425 Locust Street
811 E Armour Boulevard
3411 Gillham
1618 E 37th St
912 East 39th Street
2309 E 38th St
2827 Brooklyn Avenue
2106 E 34th St
2913 Cherry street
3041 Harrison St
3420 Locust Street
3334 Charlotte Street
629 E Armour Blvd
3810 Olive St.
3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2
3707 Locust Street
3346 Gillham Road
2708 Campbell St
1808 E 35th St
3710 Highland Ave
3269 Gillham Rd #2
2826 Harrison Street
3000 Charlotte St
3346 Charlotte Street
2930 Woodland Avenue - 1
2742 Holmes St
2728 Brooklyn Ave
2928 Woodland Avenue - 2