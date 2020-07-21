552 Robertson Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly yoga

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Convenient Country-Like Setting - Crave the peace & quiet of the country, but need modern conveniences? We found 2.19 acres for you in the heart of Rock Hill! Complete privacy with room to romp moments away from I-77 and shopping. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, newly installed Luxury Vinyl Tiles and not one speck of carpet throughout. The kitchen feels high-end with custom fitted solid oak cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances with enough room for a eat-in table. In addition to the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms there is a sun-filled living room and a separate den/family room. The den has a ideal spot for an electric fireplace. Year-round sunroom is perfect for putting your feet up and enjoying a good book or could be transformed into an art/yoga studio. The laundry room is Pinterest worthy with enough space to be used as a mudroom. Wood deck boasts 476 sq.ft.! The expansive backyard is completely flat and ready for a soccer or football match. Storage building is 220 sq. ft., wired and ready for any hobby.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Westerwood Dr. Left onto Heckle Blvd. Right onto Ogden Rd. Left onto Crawford Rd. Right onto Neely Rd. Left onto Robertson Rd.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5085519)