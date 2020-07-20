304 Heritage Parkway - 1

Amenities
Clean, Smoke Free, Pet Free, Move-in ready, Fort Mill Condo, Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Airport, Carowinds, Pineville & Charlotte. Bad credit OK with higher deposit, call for details. A Must See! Click the link at the below for more information or to apply. https://1sourcepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
• 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath upstairs
• 1/2 bath on main floor
• Updates
o New laminate flooring downstairs,
o New carpet upstairs
o Granite Countertops in Kitchen
o New stainless appliances
Electric range/oven combo
Dishwasher,
Refrigerator
Microwave.
• Included in rent
o New washer and dryer
o Water/sewer
o Trash pick-up
o Lawn care
o Exterior maintenance
o Regent Park Amenities
Security
Playground
Pool
Tennis Courts
Rec Area
Walking Trails