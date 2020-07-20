All apartments in York County
Find more places like 304 Heritage Parkway - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
304 Heritage Parkway - 1
Last updated April 21 2019 at 4:13 PM

304 Heritage Parkway - 1

304 Heritage Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

304 Heritage Pkwy, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Clean, Smoke Free, Pet Free, Move-in ready, Fort Mill Condo, Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Airport, Carowinds, Pineville & Charlotte. Bad credit OK with higher deposit, call for details. A Must See! Click the link at the below for more information or to apply. https://1sourcepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

• 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath upstairs
• 1/2 bath on main floor
• Updates
o New laminate flooring downstairs,
o New carpet upstairs
o Granite Countertops in Kitchen
o New stainless appliances
Electric range/oven combo
Dishwasher,
Refrigerator
Microwave.

• Included in rent
o New washer and dryer
o Water/sewer
o Trash pick-up
o Lawn care
o Exterior maintenance
o Regent Park Amenities
Security
Playground
Pool
Tennis Courts
Rec Area
Walking Trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 have any available units?
304 Heritage Parkway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 have?
Some of 304 Heritage Parkway - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
304 Heritage Parkway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 offer parking?
No, 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 has a pool.
Does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Heritage Parkway - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College