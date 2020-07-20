304 Heritage Parkway - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Clean, Smoke Free, Pet Free, Move-in ready, Fort Mill Condo, Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Airport, Carowinds, Pineville & Charlotte. Bad credit OK with higher deposit, call for details. A Must See! Click the link at the below for more information or to apply. https://1sourcepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



• 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath upstairs

• 1/2 bath on main floor

• Updates

o New laminate flooring downstairs,

o New carpet upstairs

o Granite Countertops in Kitchen

o New stainless appliances

Electric range/oven combo

Dishwasher,

Refrigerator

Microwave.



• Included in rent

o New washer and dryer

o Water/sewer

o Trash pick-up

o Lawn care

o Exterior maintenance

o Regent Park Amenities

Security

Playground

Pool

Tennis Courts

Rec Area

Walking Trails