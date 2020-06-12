All apartments in Travelers Rest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

441 N. Poinsett Hwy

441 North Poinsett Highway · (864) 242-4466
Location

441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 441 N. Poinsett Hwy · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout. Not only does this home have a Lovely large Formal living room and formal Dining room, there are 3 additional spaces that could be used as a playroom, office, or even another family media room. The large eat in kitchen will include all appliances. Laundry located directly off kitchen along with one of the bedrooms and full bath. The master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms are located on the other side of the house. One bedroom has access to an open air gallery.
The backyard features a patio that has recently been redone as well as a court yard that can be accessed by three different places within the property both over looking a large backyard with beautiful mature trees, lots of flowers and even a double smoker and charcoal grill.. perfect for entertaining guests!
While Zillow may have this house listed as 21 acres, the rental property only comes with the immediate surrounding property but still allows you a beautiful view of Paris Mountain from your front porch.
Double carport and one detached garage available for parking!
One pet will be negotiable. Available now

Schools: Gateway Elementary Northwest Middle Travelers Rest High

Clair Carson, Agent

(RLNE3581152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy have any available units?
441 N. Poinsett Hwy has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy have?
Some of 441 N. Poinsett Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 N. Poinsett Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
441 N. Poinsett Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 N. Poinsett Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 N. Poinsett Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 441 N. Poinsett Hwy does offer parking.
Does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 N. Poinsett Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy have a pool?
No, 441 N. Poinsett Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy have accessible units?
No, 441 N. Poinsett Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 N. Poinsett Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 N. Poinsett Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 N. Poinsett Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
