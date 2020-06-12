441 N. Poinsett Hwy

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout. Not only does this home have a Lovely large Formal living room and formal Dining room, there are 3 additional spaces that could be used as a playroom, office, or even another family media room. The large eat in kitchen will include all appliances. Laundry located directly off kitchen along with one of the bedrooms and full bath. The master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms are located on the other side of the house. One bedroom has access to an open air gallery.

The backyard features a patio that has recently been redone as well as a court yard that can be accessed by three different places within the property both over looking a large backyard with beautiful mature trees, lots of flowers and even a double smoker and charcoal grill.. perfect for entertaining guests!

While Zillow may have this house listed as 21 acres, the rental property only comes with the immediate surrounding property but still allows you a beautiful view of Paris Mountain from your front porch.

Double carport and one detached garage available for parking!

One pet will be negotiable. Available now



Schools: Gateway Elementary Northwest Middle Travelers Rest High



