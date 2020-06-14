Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in Tega Cay, SC with garage

Tega Cay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Tega Cay
14 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Tega Cay
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
1098 Drayton Court
1098 Drayton Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1827 sqft
Luxury Corporate Rental in the heart of Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC. 3 Beds/3.5 Baths/2-Car Garage/All Utilities & HOA included/Fully furnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Waterstone
1 Unit Available
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
End Unit, Granite Counters, Hardwoods on main floor, Stainless Appliances, Fireplace, recent Range, Microwave, one Car Garage with automatic opener.
Results within 5 miles of Tega Cay
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Riverwalk

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Brookstone

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
The Newton

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Steele Creek
23 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
252 Tail Race Ln
252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
250 Tail Race Ln
250 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
909 Murphy Court
909 Murphy Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1641 sqft
Welcome Home!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Jones Branch Estates community. Open floor plan. Formal living room, eat in kitchen. First floor has wide plank flooring. 3 bedroom upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
437 Garden Grove Road
437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3200 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tega Cay, SC

Tega Cay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

