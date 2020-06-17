27041 Tidal Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute 2 Story House Located in Tega Cay, SC off of Catamaran Drive, 2 Bedrooms (Upstairs), 1.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful new flooring, Open Foyer that leads to the 2 story Living Room with gas fireplace, Dining Room/Office, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area off of Kitchen (Washer/Dryer not warrantied). Private back yard with deck.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 4.



(RLNE5632283)