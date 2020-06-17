All apartments in Tega Cay
Find more places like 27041 Tidal Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
27041 Tidal Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

27041 Tidal Way

27041 Tidal Way · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tega Cay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27041 Tidal Way, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27041 Tidal Way · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute 2 Story House Located in Tega Cay, SC off of Catamaran Drive, 2 Bedrooms (Upstairs), 1.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful new flooring, Open Foyer that leads to the 2 story Living Room with gas fireplace, Dining Room/Office, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area off of Kitchen (Washer/Dryer not warrantied). Private back yard with deck.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 4.

(RLNE5632283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27041 Tidal Way have any available units?
27041 Tidal Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27041 Tidal Way have?
Some of 27041 Tidal Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27041 Tidal Way currently offering any rent specials?
27041 Tidal Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27041 Tidal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 27041 Tidal Way is pet friendly.
Does 27041 Tidal Way offer parking?
No, 27041 Tidal Way does not offer parking.
Does 27041 Tidal Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27041 Tidal Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27041 Tidal Way have a pool?
No, 27041 Tidal Way does not have a pool.
Does 27041 Tidal Way have accessible units?
No, 27041 Tidal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27041 Tidal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27041 Tidal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 27041 Tidal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27041 Tidal Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27041 Tidal Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 1 BedroomsTega Cay 2 Bedrooms
Tega Cay Apartments with ParkingTega Cay Apartments with Pool
Tega Cay Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity