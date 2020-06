Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash. Open floor plan with a gas fireplace in living room. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with carpet. Laundry room on 2nd floor. Large master with a trey ceiling. Large master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Double sink vanity. Large walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard with patio. Great schools and close to shopping and restaurants. Rent is $1795 with a $1795 deposit. There is a $50 app fee for each adult. Please call for an appointment.