dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 7/8/2020 Lovely family home in Taylors. Everything has been redone - floors carpets, appliances and paint. Spacious common spaces, lovely bedrooms. Huge bonus room as well. Yard is expansive but not fenced. Pet friendly with a $250 non refundable pet fee. Zoned for Brushy Creek Elementary, Northwood Middle and Riverside High Schools. Home offered on a 2 year lease for $1410 per month. Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing.