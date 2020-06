Amenities

patio / balcony

This 2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs unit with back patio and storage room is available in the Hackberry Apartment Complex. Located off of Wise Drive in Sumter, SC is centrally located and convenient to Shaw AFB, shopping, restaurants, and more! ** 1ST MONTH FREE WITH APPROVED APPLICATION & PAID SECURITY DEPOSIT** Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co. - Duke City of Sumter - water/trash/sewer All electric! Non-smoking