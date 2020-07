Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access key fob access online portal trash valet accessible garage concierge dog park e-payments media room

At Parks at Nexton, our apartments in Summerville, South Carolina give you the freedom to choose the space that feels like home to you. Our studio apartments as well as our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature the new, luxury amenities you've come to expect in an apartment home. If you decide to stay indoors for the day, whip up a delicious meal in our gourmet kitchens with top-quality appliances, grab a breath of fresh air on our Juliette balconies, or enjoy all of the high-end finishes at your disposal such as polished concrete floors and contemporary cabinets. Once you choose to explore all that our community has to offer, a contemporary clubroom, a luxury saltwater pool, and a commercial-quality fitness center are all awaiting you. With superior style, unparalleled amenities, and unbeatable customer service, Parks at Nexton is the perfect place to call home. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still ...