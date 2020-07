Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court conference room car wash area dog park fire pit gym parking pool garage media room yoga bbq/grill

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Nestled just north of charming Charleston, Nexton has emerged as a tight-knit community with an unparalleled lifestyle. Whether you're taking advantage of one of the walking trails, savoring the tastes of Nexton's culinary favorites, dropping the kids off at one of the top tier schools in Nexton, or enjoying the sounds of one of the neighborhood concerts, Arrogate Village puts you at the pulse of it all and is the definition of the ideal place to start and end your day. The perfect blend of style and comfort, the apartment homes at Arrogate Village are designed with you in mind. With luxe wood flooring, walk-in closets, and oversized balconies, our spacious layouts make it easy for you to make your home, "home". Balancing work and play has never been easier, with custom amenities like a resort style pool, club-inspired fitness and ...