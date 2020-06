Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this spacious home located off of Bacon's Bridge Road! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large main living space with a ample room to entertain friends and family. There is a formal dining room towards the front of the home. Towards the back is an open concept living room with breakfast nook and kitchen. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has three guest bedroom and a full guest bath. The laundry is also upstairs. The master bedroom has trey ceilings with a large master bath with separate tub and shower. This home is close to shopping, dining, and Downtown Summerville. Call today to schedule a showing