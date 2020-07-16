All apartments in Summerville
Find more places like 210 Germander Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerville, SC
/
210 Germander Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

210 Germander Avenue

210 Germander Avenue · (843) 830-0264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Summerville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

210 Germander Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Executive Home located in the award-winning neighborhood of White Gables in Summerville. This home offers 4 large bedrooms (with Master Suite on 1st floor) and 2.5 baths, a detached 2 car garage with additional attic storage and separate alleyway access, a fenced backyard and a beautiful lake view from the covered rocking chair front porch. Large family room with fireplace (includes bookcase furniture), separate dining room, and beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, top appliances including gas stovetop, breakfast bar and eat-in dining space. The guest half bath is neatly tucked under staircase. MASTER SUITE offers plenty of space for a KING-sized bed and other furniture (includes TV armoire), has a deep walk-in closet with TONS OF STORAGE SPACE, and the MASTER BATH provides a double vanity with separate garden tub and shower, water closet and linen closet. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms each with plenty of closet space, a 3rd room that has a wide open space for home office, TV/entertaining or additional bedroom. and a shared bath with long vanity. If you're allergy-prone, you're in luck as this home has gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT and tile in the baths. There is a sprinkler system in the front and back yards. Walk to the tennis courts or to the neighborhood pool, playground and basketball court. White Gables is a wonderful neighborhood, rich in amenities (walking trails, ponds and a soccer field along with other amenities previously mentioned) and is within a 10-minute drive to downtown Historic Summerville with great restaurants, wine bar, brewhouse, and retail shops (be sure to check out "Third Thursdays" and the local Farmers Market), and is even closer to the Publix Shopping Center along with pharmacies and a wide selection of sit down and fast food restaurants. This is a Dorchester District 2 neighborhood--another plus! If you're relocating to the Charleston market, you'll Love this home, you'll Love the neighborhood, and Summerville has so much to offer! Come see this home! Requires completed Rental application with $55 tenant screening fee (background, references, income and credit check).
Gorgeous Southern home in award-winning White Gables neighborhood located in Summerville. Amenities include a a beautiful Club house, Exercise Area, Play Park, Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Germander Avenue have any available units?
210 Germander Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Germander Avenue have?
Some of 210 Germander Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Germander Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Germander Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Germander Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 210 Germander Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 210 Germander Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 Germander Avenue offers parking.
Does 210 Germander Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Germander Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Germander Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 210 Germander Avenue has a pool.
Does 210 Germander Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Germander Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Germander Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Germander Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 210 Germander Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr
Summerville, SC 29483
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St
Summerville, SC 29483
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy
Summerville, SC 29485
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane
Summerville, SC 29486
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road
Summerville, SC 29483
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln
Summerville, SC 29485

Similar Pages

Summerville 1 BedroomsSummerville 2 Bedrooms
Summerville Apartments with Garages
Summerville Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SC
Ridgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity