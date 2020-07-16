210 Germander Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous Executive Home located in the award-winning neighborhood of White Gables in Summerville. This home offers 4 large bedrooms (with Master Suite on 1st floor) and 2.5 baths, a detached 2 car garage with additional attic storage and separate alleyway access, a fenced backyard and a beautiful lake view from the covered rocking chair front porch. Large family room with fireplace (includes bookcase furniture), separate dining room, and beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, top appliances including gas stovetop, breakfast bar and eat-in dining space. The guest half bath is neatly tucked under staircase. MASTER SUITE offers plenty of space for a KING-sized bed and other furniture (includes TV armoire), has a deep walk-in closet with TONS OF STORAGE SPACE, and the MASTER BATH provides a double vanity with separate garden tub and shower, water closet and linen closet. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms each with plenty of closet space, a 3rd room that has a wide open space for home office, TV/entertaining or additional bedroom. and a shared bath with long vanity. If you're allergy-prone, you're in luck as this home has gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT and tile in the baths. There is a sprinkler system in the front and back yards. Walk to the tennis courts or to the neighborhood pool, playground and basketball court. White Gables is a wonderful neighborhood, rich in amenities (walking trails, ponds and a soccer field along with other amenities previously mentioned) and is within a 10-minute drive to downtown Historic Summerville with great restaurants, wine bar, brewhouse, and retail shops (be sure to check out "Third Thursdays" and the local Farmers Market), and is even closer to the Publix Shopping Center along with pharmacies and a wide selection of sit down and fast food restaurants. This is a Dorchester District 2 neighborhood--another plus! If you're relocating to the Charleston market, you'll Love this home, you'll Love the neighborhood, and Summerville has so much to offer! Come see this home! Requires completed Rental application with $55 tenant screening fee (background, references, income and credit check).

