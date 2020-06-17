All apartments in Summerville
209 Alston Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

209 Alston Street

209 Alston St · (843) 419-5282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Alston St, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 Alston Street · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BRAND NEW 3BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful 3Br 2.5Ba End Unit Townhome near the heart of Downtown Summerville. Walk to Alston Middle School. Open Floor Plan thru out the downstairs. Large family room open to the kitchen with a nice bar looking into the kitchen. A nicely appointed dining space looks out to the covered porch. Downstairs you'll also find a walk-in laundry room and half bath neatly tucked away. Upstairs the master bedroom features a long, walk-in closet and a fully equipped bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home for privacy, and they share a hallway bathroom.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE5612782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Alston Street have any available units?
209 Alston Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
Is 209 Alston Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 Alston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Alston Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 Alston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 209 Alston Street offer parking?
No, 209 Alston Street does not offer parking.
Does 209 Alston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Alston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Alston Street have a pool?
No, 209 Alston Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 Alston Street have accessible units?
No, 209 Alston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Alston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Alston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Alston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Alston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
