Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

207 Barberry Street

207 Barberry Street · (843) 804-9991
Location

207 Barberry Street, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 Barberry Street · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
White Gables - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1872329?source=marketing

Charming 3 bedroom home available in Summerville! Dorchester 2 Schools! You will be greeted with exquisite wood floors throughout the first floor, an open concept floor plan with bright natural light, and a master suite tucked away on the second floor for optimal solitude. The grand master suite features not one, but TWO walk in closets, sitting area, and a generous bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. The additional two sizable bedrooms are located on the first floor and share a bathroom. Warm paint colors throughout give this home the added coziness you are looking for. Detached two car garage and extra parking slab will make entertaining a breeze! Enjoy the fully fenced in backyard. The amenities in the White Gables neighborhood are second to none. Play parks are located throughout the neighborhood. The community pool and marvelous club house are just a short walk from home.

Small dogs negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Apply today! www.oaktrustproperties.com $59 application fee per adult.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4401574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Barberry Street have any available units?
207 Barberry Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Barberry Street have?
Some of 207 Barberry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Barberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Barberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Barberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Barberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 Barberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 207 Barberry Street does offer parking.
Does 207 Barberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Barberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Barberry Street have a pool?
Yes, 207 Barberry Street has a pool.
Does 207 Barberry Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Barberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Barberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Barberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
