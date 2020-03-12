207 Barberry Street

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom home available in Summerville! Dorchester 2 Schools! You will be greeted with exquisite wood floors throughout the first floor, an open concept floor plan with bright natural light, and a master suite tucked away on the second floor for optimal solitude. The grand master suite features not one, but TWO walk in closets, sitting area, and a generous bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. The additional two sizable bedrooms are located on the first floor and share a bathroom. Warm paint colors throughout give this home the added coziness you are looking for. Detached two car garage and extra parking slab will make entertaining a breeze! Enjoy the fully fenced in backyard. The amenities in the White Gables neighborhood are second to none. Play parks are located throughout the neighborhood. The community pool and marvelous club house are just a short walk from home.



Small dogs negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

No Cats Allowed



