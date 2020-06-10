All apartments in Summerville
102 Rundle Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:58 PM

102 Rundle Lane

102 Rundle Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1873875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Rundle Lane, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage. Inside you are greeted by a spacious floor plan with a great flow for everyday living. The first floor offers laminate wood flooring, two large living spaces, and a bight and open kitchen. Some things you'll love about the kitchen include stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, and and eat-in area that is separate from the formal dining room. The master suite is downstairs for convenience and privacy. It features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite with separate soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sinks. At the top of the stairs is a large loft, perfect for a play area, home office, or additional sitting space. Also found upstairs are four remaining bedrooms and a full bath. The screened-in back porch and fenced in backyard are perfect for relaxing after a long day or playing with the kids. Weatherstone is a family-friendly neighborhood with duck ponds and a sparkling swimming pool. This beautiful home won't last long, schedule a showing today!

Our utility and maintenance reduction program is $15/month in addition to monthly rent.
Apply to rent at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/rentholycity/tenantApplication.action.
Contact info@RentHolyCity.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Rundle Lane have any available units?
102 Rundle Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Rundle Lane have?
Some of 102 Rundle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Rundle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
102 Rundle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Rundle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 102 Rundle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 102 Rundle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 102 Rundle Lane does offer parking.
Does 102 Rundle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Rundle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Rundle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 102 Rundle Lane has a pool.
Does 102 Rundle Lane have accessible units?
No, 102 Rundle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Rundle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Rundle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
