102 Rundle Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage. Inside you are greeted by a spacious floor plan with a great flow for everyday living. The first floor offers laminate wood flooring, two large living spaces, and a bight and open kitchen. Some things you'll love about the kitchen include stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops, and and eat-in area that is separate from the formal dining room. The master suite is downstairs for convenience and privacy. It features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite with separate soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sinks. At the top of the stairs is a large loft, perfect for a play area, home office, or additional sitting space. Also found upstairs are four remaining bedrooms and a full bath. The screened-in back porch and fenced in backyard are perfect for relaxing after a long day or playing with the kids. Weatherstone is a family-friendly neighborhood with duck ponds and a sparkling swimming pool. This beautiful home won't last long, schedule a showing today!



Our utility and maintenance reduction program is $15/month in addition to monthly rent.

Apply to rent at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/rentholycity/tenantApplication.action.

Contact info@RentHolyCity.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.