3 bedroom apartments
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spartanburg, SC
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1082 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
15 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
9 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
36 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
14 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
561 Lucerne Drive
561 Lucerne Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1006 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home Downtown Spartanburg! - You do not want to miss this great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home! Large open living room with fireplace, bonus enclosed sun room , Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of kitchen
1 Unit Available
162 Watkins Court
162 Watkins Court, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1496 sqft
- Income 3x rent Deposit based on credit score No Section 8 Schedule showing online www.saycohomes.com (RLNE5074685)
1 Unit Available
723 Ridgedale Drive
723 Ridgedale Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1622 sqft
3BR/2BA home with full basement in Spartanburg, SC! - Nice 3BR/2BA brick home with full basement, spacious kitchen, all hardwood floors, living room and family room,deck on rear, large back yard. Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE3775635)
1 Unit Available
530 Union Street
530 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC
Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! The home offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout.
1 Unit Available
105 Arlo Court
105 Arlo Court, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This spacious home offers an open floor plan and hardwood floors that flow throughout. NO CARPET! The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace.
1 Unit Available
201 Yorkshire Drive
201 Yorkshire Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1869 sqft
JUST RENOVATED! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a fantastic neighborhood that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appiances, and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and 3 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
548 Norwood Street
548 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC
PRE-LEASING! The owner is in the process of making updates on the home so don't hesitate to reach out and snag this place before it's too late! Come check out this charming home in such a historic neighborhood close to everything in Spartanburg.
1 Unit Available
589 John B White Sr Boulevard
589 John B White Sr Boulevard, Spartanburg, SC
**Showings start 8/1** COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This very spacious home offers an open floor plan and new carpet.
1 Unit Available
218 Singing Woods
218 Singing Woods Lane, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1344 sqft
This single story 3 bed 1.5 bath property is perfectly located in a quiet community with several mature trees and privacy, yet is only moments away from the 26, and access to the 85.
1 Unit Available
273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue
273 Ernest L Collins Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home will brighten your day! The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Central HVAC. This floor plan flows well well.
1 Unit Available
426 Arch Street
426 Arch Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! Renovations include NEWER FLOORING, NEWER PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATH, and MUCH MORE! The home offers an open floor plan and
1 Unit Available
284 South Converse Street
284 South Converse Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.) This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 1 mile of Spartanburg
1 Unit Available
206 Shelton Dr
206 Shelton Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1812 sqft
206 Shelton Dr Available 06/19/20 Beautiful ranch home with fantastic yard available on the Eastside of Spartanburg! - This large (over 1,800 square feet) home in the Hillbrook area of Spartanburg's Eastside will be available very soon! We are doing
1 Unit Available
501 Old Farm Road
501 Old Farm Road, Spartanburg County, SC
MOVE IN READY! renovated split level 4 bed / 2 bath home in District 6! - Don't hesitate to apply for this amazing renovated, large home located off Hwy 215 in Spartanburg.
1 Unit Available
280 South 545
280 Tremont Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1485 sqft
A charming brick ranch in Spartanburg! Your next property includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,485 square feet --Freshly painted with solid surface flooring throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of
Results within 5 miles of Spartanburg
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.
