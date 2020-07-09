All apartments in Spartanburg County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:58 AM

330 New Spring Lane

330 New Spring Ln · (864) 313-3395
Location

330 New Spring Ln, Spartanburg County, SC 29316

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This home is located in the Clairmont Estates neighborhood, which is less than a mile off I-26! This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with the MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL! Separate dining room could be used for office or formal living room, large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a huge island which provides extra storage & has room for bar stools. The kitchen is open to the great room that has a cozy/gas fireplace. There is a patio out back. The master bedroom is located on the main level with a walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate shower, garden tub & double vanity. The laundry room, 2 coat closets & guest bath are also on the main level. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs ...all have over-sized closets. One of the bedrooms is HUGE with a vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets! There is also a full bathroom with a double vanity & linen closet. The closets are over-sized so there is plenty of storage! This home is also located in a cul-de-sac & move-in ready! Small/med dogs ok, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 New Spring Lane have any available units?
330 New Spring Lane has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 New Spring Lane have?
Some of 330 New Spring Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 New Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
330 New Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 New Spring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 New Spring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 330 New Spring Lane offer parking?
No, 330 New Spring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 330 New Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 New Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 New Spring Lane have a pool?
No, 330 New Spring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 330 New Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 330 New Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 330 New Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 New Spring Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 New Spring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 New Spring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
