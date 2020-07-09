330 New Spring Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This home is located in the Clairmont Estates neighborhood, which is less than a mile off I-26! This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with the MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL! Separate dining room could be used for office or formal living room, large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a huge island which provides extra storage & has room for bar stools. The kitchen is open to the great room that has a cozy/gas fireplace. There is a patio out back. The master bedroom is located on the main level with a walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate shower, garden tub & double vanity. The laundry room, 2 coat closets & guest bath are also on the main level. There are 4 bedrooms upstairs ...all have over-sized closets. One of the bedrooms is HUGE with a vaulted ceiling and 2 walk-in closets! There is also a full bathroom with a double vanity & linen closet. The closets are over-sized so there is plenty of storage! This home is also located in a cul-de-sac & move-in ready! Small/med dogs ok, no cats.